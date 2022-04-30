Overview

Dr. Brian Kelley, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Kelley works at Internal Medicine in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.