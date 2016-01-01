See All Dermatologists in Monroe, NJ
Dr. Brian Keegan, MD

Dermatology
5 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brian Keegan, MD is a dermatologist in Monroe, NJ. Dr. Keegan completed a residency at University of Miami Hospital. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Dermatology in Monroe
    5 Centre Dr, Monroe, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 655-4544
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Warts Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EBS-RMSCO
  • EmblemHealth
  • Guardian
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • Principal Life
  • QualCare
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Brian Keegan, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1053516351
Education & Certifications

  • University of Miami Hospital
  • Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
  • University of Utah
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Princeton Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(37)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brian Keegan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keegan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Keegan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Keegan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Keegan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keegan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keegan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keegan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.