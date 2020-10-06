Overview

Dr. Brian Kaye, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orinda, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Eden Medical Center.



Dr. Kaye works at Sutter Health in Orinda, CA with other offices in Berkeley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.