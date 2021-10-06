Dr. Karp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Karp, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Karp, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Karp works at
Locations
Jefferson GI Associates1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karp listened to my concerns and provided a thorough exam with a knowledgeable and empathetic attitude. I felt comfortable during the physical exam, as he was easy to talk to, and answered questions without the feeling of being rushed. Most of the staff were very nice and respectful as well. I would recommend Dr Karp should a family member or friend be in need of a g.i . specialist.
About Dr. Brian Karp, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1073657409
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karp works at
Dr. Karp has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.