Dr. Kapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Kapp, MD
Dr. Brian Kapp, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital475 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 703-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Urology
- English
- 1659515104
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
