Dr. Brian Kaplan, MD

Concierge Medicine
3.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Kaplan, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Kaplan works at MDVIP - Boca Raton, Florida in Boca Raton, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metzger Comprehensive Care LLC
    1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 204, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 988-0995
  2. 2
    Boca Raton Regional Hospital
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 314-0745
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 10, 2021
    This summer, I was in the beautiful mountains of the Blue Ridge. One night while sitting next to a fire pit with my friends and family, I started having sharp pains in my lower left side of my abdomen, My wife took me to the local hospital and they did a C-scan. After spending the night, I spoke to the surgeon and he told me I had a hole in my intestines and most likely would have surgery that day. At this point, I had my wife call Dr Brian Kaplan out of Boca Raton Florida who has always made me comfortable when in his office or on the phone and gave top care and advice. Dr Kaplan returned her call 5 minutes later and said to get me to a better hospital if possible. My wife tried her absolute best to get me transferred but since this was happening at the same time as COVID-19, she was told repeatedly that no beds were available. Dr Kaplan had a friend at Duke who had me transfered to their hospital. After seven days on IV antibiotics I was able to go home without surgery.
    Phil — Jan 10, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Kaplan, MD

    • Concierge Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831174242
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at MDVIP - Boca Raton, Florida in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

