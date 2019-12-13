Dr. Brian Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Kaplan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I only saw Dr. Kaplan for a screening colonoscopy. From my first call, everything was efficient. I was able to get in within a few weeks (I had no rush, as it was screening). The day of the procedure was organized and efficient. Dr. Kaplan was kind and discussed the (normal) results with me as well as discussing the (lack of) heredity of my mother's type of colon cancer. I was very pleased.. Having a colonoscopy is not the most enjoyable process, but Dr. Kaplan and his staff made it easy, at least.
About Dr. Brian Kaplan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205015765
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas at Austin
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaplan speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.