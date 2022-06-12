Overview

Dr. Brian Kaplan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Advanced Heart Failre/Trnsplnt in Richmond, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.