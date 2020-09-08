Dr. Brian Kanz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kanz, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kanz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
1931 Rogers Rd # 104, San Antonio, TX 78251
Directions
(210) 390-0008
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great surgeon! Great bed side manner! He has done a complete knee and complete shoulder replacement for me and double carpal tunnels for my husband! We highly recommend Dr. Brian Kanz.
About Dr. Brian Kanz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184815367
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
