Overview

Dr. Brian Kann, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Saint Anne General Hospital.



Dr. Kann works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Colectomy, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.