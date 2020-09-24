Dr. Brian Kaminsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaminsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kaminsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Kaminsky, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Kaminsky works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Richmond Cardiology Associates8243 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-1481
-
2
Richmond Cardiology Associates1850 Pocahontas Trl # 202, Quinton, VA 23141 Directions (804) 730-1481
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaminsky?
Just got around to calling his office and got an appt. Yay! I want him to do my surgery. Hope he can do it this year. Will let you know mid October.
About Dr. Brian Kaminsky, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053398198
Education & Certifications
- Albany Mc
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaminsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaminsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaminsky works at
Dr. Kaminsky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaminsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.