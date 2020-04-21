Dr. Brian Kahan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Kahan, DO
Dr. Brian Kahan, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their residency with St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
Dr. Kahan works at
Annapolis Ent Surgical Center2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 150, Annapolis, MD 21401
170 Jennifer Rd Ste 140, Annapolis, MD 21401
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Anne Arundel Medical Center
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
CoreSource
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Golden Rule
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Humana
MedHealthInsurance
Meritain Health
MultiPlan
Tricare
Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I have to say I love the treatment Dr. Kahan has given me. His staff is helpful and polite. Dr. Kahan really cares for his patients. A doctor who cares. Not too many of those out there. The PA in the office Ms. Kimberly Fern is very knowledgable of treatments and tries to find a comfort level for all patients. Each patient is important to the group. If you have tried the rest, Please do yourself a favor and try the best.
St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Kahan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kahan works at
Dr. Kahan has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.