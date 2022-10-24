See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Winter Haven, FL
Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Pittsburgh Department Of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine

Dr. Jurbala works at winter haven hospital in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Winter Haven Emergency Room
    200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 (863) 293-1121
    Highland Center for Orthopaedics
    3317 US Highway 98 S Ste 9, Lakeland, FL 33803 (863) 709-8777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bartow Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 24, 2022
    I am grateful I found Carpal Tunnel Express, Dr. Jurbala and his team. I did both hands at the same time and feels great. Normal recovery and I have been able to do all my normal activities with minimal issues. Dr. Jurbala was very patient and professional and help me go through my fear to local anesthesia and anxiety. Surgery is super quick but the complete procedure can take hours that is normal. It's an elective surgery so be patient is like any other elective surgery. The doctor and the team will give you all the attention you need just be patient. The recovery is super quick and the surgery is worth it. I totally recommend Dr. Jurbala and his team. Stop suffering from Carpal Tunnel and call them. Just FYI If you decide to do both hand at the same time take someone with you who can drive you home. Thank you Dr. Jurbala and team!
    About Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669468096
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh Department Of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    Residency
    • Orlando Regional Medical Center Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery
    Internship
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery, Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Jurbala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurbala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jurbala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jurbala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurbala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurbala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurbala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurbala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

