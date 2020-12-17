Overview

Dr. Brian Josephs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine|Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine|Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Josephs works at Advanced Care for Women in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.