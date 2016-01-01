Dr. Brian Jordan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jordan, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Jordan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Jordan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jordan?
About Dr. Brian Jordan, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1457693939
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jordan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jordan works at
Dr. Jordan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jordan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jordan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jordan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.