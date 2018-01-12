Dr. Brian Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Jones, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
PMG-Pain Management8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 416, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-5104
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is awesome. He did my 2nd ablation and I was surprised it hurt far less then the first one that was done by another doctor. He listens and is very caring about his patients. I highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Brian Jones, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1346319316
Education & Certifications
- University Mo Columbia University Hospital
- University Okla
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
