Dr. Brian Jones, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Brian Jones, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.

Dr. Jones works at Methodist Family Health Center - Cedar Hill in Cedar Hill, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Methodist Family Health Center - Cedar Hill
    950 E Belt Line Rd Ste 150, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Methodist Charlton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
Tension Headache
Thyroid Disease
Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HAP Insurance
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    HealthSmart
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Meritain Health
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    NGS CoreSource
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2018
    My daughter has always had difficulties with her asthma. Dr.Jones has been a life saver. He has gotten her asthma under control and keep it there! If your young child has asthma, he is the doctor to seek!!!!!
    Dallas, TX — Oct 17, 2018
    About Dr. Brian Jones, MD

    Internal Medicine
    25 years of experience
    English
    1225002298
    Education & Certifications

    St Paul Med Center
    Methodist Hospital Of Dallas Surgery Residencey
    Texas Technical University
    Southwest Texas State University
