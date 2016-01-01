Dr. Brian Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Ochsner Health Center10310 The Grove Blvd Fl 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Financial Group
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Brian Jones, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1184828873
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA; University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Cente rin Winston-Salem, NC
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
