Dr. Brian Jones, MD

Cardiology
2 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Jones, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.

Dr. Jones works at Ochsner Health Center in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center
    Ochsner Health Center
10310 The Grove Blvd Fl 3, Baton Rouge, LA 70836
(225) 761-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Brian Jones, MD

    Cardiology
    English
    1184828873
    Education & Certifications

    Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA; University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ
    Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC
    Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
    Cardiovascular Disease
