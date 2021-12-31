Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-3130Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The people that leave him bad reviews were likely patients that were refused additional Opiate treatment! Dr Johnson is a Professional Addiction DR.
About Dr. Brian Johnson, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1528026119
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
