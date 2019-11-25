See All Dermatologists in Norfolk, VA
Overview

Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    5630 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 455-5009
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1035 Champions Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 925-1860
  3. 3
    Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center - Newport News
    12695 McManus Blvd Ste 4A-B, Newport News, VA 23602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 369-0439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Obici Hospital

Skin Cancer
Acne
Rash
Skin Cancer
Acne
Rash

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 25, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr Johnson for MOHS Surgery for over 10 years. He is thorough, professional and so personable. The surgery team runs so smoothly, and efficiently! I recommend him to everyone
    Lee Hall — Nov 25, 2019
    Dr. Brian Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Brian Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164495115
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Skin Cancer Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins University Med School
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

