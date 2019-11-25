Overview

Dr. Brian Johnson, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Virginia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Suffolk, VA and Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.