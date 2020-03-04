Dr. Brian Jewett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jewett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jewett, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Jewett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Jewett works at
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful person and doctor. I have had several MOH surgeries that needed reconstruction. He has been very caring and did a superb repair on my face. He is an artist. I am so grateful to him. He restored my appearance very naturally.
About Dr. Brian Jewett, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821012980
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jewett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jewett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jewett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jewett speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jewett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jewett.
