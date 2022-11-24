Overview

Dr. Brian Jewell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seven Fields, PA. They completed their residency with Sinai Grace Hosp/grace Hospital



Dr. Jewell works at Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Seven Fields, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.