Dr. Brian Jewart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irwin, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Heritage Valley Kennedy.



Dr. Jewart works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Irwin, PA with other offices in Uniontown, PA, Butler, PA, Monroeville, PA, Greensburg, PA and West Mifflin, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.