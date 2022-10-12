See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Overview

Dr. Brian Jerby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Jerby works at Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery - Elizabeth in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery
    1718 E 4th St Ste 307, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 333-1259
  2. 2
    Legacy Health PA
    3049 Senna Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 339-5155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sherry Polcyn — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Jerby, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609867993
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
