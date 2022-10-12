Dr. Jerby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Jerby, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Jerby, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Charlotte Colon & Rectal Surgery1718 E 4th St Ste 307, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 333-1259
Legacy Health PA3049 Senna Dr, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (980) 339-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience with Dr Jerby & his staff! Dr Jerby was highly recommended by my PCP. He is kind & patient, very through, explained everything in easy terms, & has an excellent bed side manner. He answered all my questions throughly. After my operation, I had excellent care & follow up. Dr Jerby is top notch & I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Brian Jerby, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Columbia
