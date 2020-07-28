Overview

Dr. Brian Jefferson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Jefferson works at Centennial Heart - StoneCrest Blvd in Smyrna, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN and Manchester, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.