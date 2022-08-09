Dr. Brian Janz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Janz, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Janz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Catonsville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.
Dr. Janz works at
Locations
-
1
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janz?
Dr. Janz performed surgery to repair ulnar osteotomy and ligament repair. Surgery and follow up were excellent.
About Dr. Brian Janz, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1003079435
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janz works at
Dr. Janz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Janz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.