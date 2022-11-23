Dr. Brian Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jacob, MD
Dr. Brian Jacob, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
-
1
Laparoscopic Surgical Center of New York Llp, 1010 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028
-
2
Mount Sinai, 1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am less than a full month post op and it's as if I've never had surgery (in a good way.) Nothing hurts, everything has healed beautifully, and my ailment seems to have been fixed by Dr.Jacob. From the first appointment, to his responsiveness, all the way through to the surgery, he was simply 100% wonderful, kind, professional and highly skilled. He is worth the $$$$.
About Dr. Brian Jacob, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
