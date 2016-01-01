Dr. Brian Jackson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Jackson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brian Jackson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Columbia, TN. They completed their residency with OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Jackson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brian D. Jackson Dpm LLC1215 Hatcher Ln, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (615) 220-8788
-
2
Pulaski office306 S 7th St, Pulaski, TN 38478 Directions (931) 424-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
About Dr. Brian Jackson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306842356
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.