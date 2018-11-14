See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Brian Jacks, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (11)
Call for new patient details
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Jacks, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.

Dr. Jacks works at Brian P jacks MD FAACP in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sherman Oaks Diagnostic Laboratory
    9730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 108, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-0684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LAC + USC Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Independent Forensic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 14, 2018
    Dr Jacks has showed nothing but compassion and patience as I have survived a traumatic experience and have been going through difficult times. I can finally see the light at the end of this very long tunnel thanks to his assistance. I would highly recommend Dr. Jacks to anyone that feels as hopeless as I did.
    Michael Neal in Tarzana, CA — Nov 14, 2018
    About Dr. Brian Jacks, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    • 1265599633
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacks accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacks works at Brian P jacks MD FAACP in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jacks’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacks. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

