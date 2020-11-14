Dr. Brian Hyatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hyatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Hyatt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Locations
Brian T Hyatt MD LLC3300 S Market St Ste 118, Rogers, AR 72758 Directions (479) 366-0850
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualChoice
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Both inpatient and outpatient experiences being treated by Dr. Hyatt have been good. I would recommend seeking help if you are dealing with any mental health disorders.
About Dr. Brian Hyatt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
Dr. Hyatt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyatt has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Personality Disorders and Impulse Control Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.