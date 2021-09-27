Overview

Dr. Brian Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.



Dr. Hunter works at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Blepharitis and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.