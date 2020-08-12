Overview

Dr. Brian Humphreys, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Humphreys works at Brian F Humphreys MD in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.