Dr. Brian Humphreys, MD
Dr. Brian Humphreys, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic of Lufkin121 Gaslight Medical Pkwy Ste 100, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 699-3141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
I am patient of Dr Humphreys, and I can say that I am not only satisfied but I am pleased with the treatment I have received from the Doctor and his staff. I have a history of chronic Sinusitis which has caused me much pain and discomfort over much of my life. Dr Humphreys treated me with a relatively new procedure called balloon sinuplasty. I have benefited much from this and I am grateful to Dr Humphreys for his concern for me as a patient. What I really like about this Doctor is his willingness to take the time to answer questions that you have. I recommend Dr Humphreys to my friends and family.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Stanford University
- University of California-Los Angeles
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Humphreys has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humphreys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humphreys has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphreys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Humphreys speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphreys.
