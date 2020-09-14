Overview

Dr. Brian Huh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Huh works at Brian Huh in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.