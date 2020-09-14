Dr. Brian Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Huh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Brian Huh Inc.520 S Virgil Ave Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Directions (213) 736-0080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huh is a remarkable doctor in every aspect. I am very lucky to have found him. He is the most caring, accommodating, and knowledgeable doctor one only hopes to find. Of all the doctors I've encountered in the last few decades, he outshines them ALL! (That's not to say other doctors are bad, of course.) During a visit, he takes his time and doesn't make you feel rushed. When you call his office with a question, you will get a return phone call in a speedy manner from the doctor himself. Nowadays one rarely gets a direct phone call from the doctor. He genuinely cares about his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Huh. Too bad I can only give him five stars. He deserves at least ten stars!
About Dr. Brian Huh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1275614455
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huh speaks Korean.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.