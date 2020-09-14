See All Rheumatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Brian Huh, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Huh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Huh works at Brian Huh in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brian Huh Inc.
    520 S Virgil Ave Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 736-0080

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Sep 14, 2020
    Dr. Huh is a remarkable doctor in every aspect. I am very lucky to have found him. He is the most caring, accommodating, and knowledgeable doctor one only hopes to find. Of all the doctors I've encountered in the last few decades, he outshines them ALL! (That's not to say other doctors are bad, of course.) During a visit, he takes his time and doesn't make you feel rushed. When you call his office with a question, you will get a return phone call in a speedy manner from the doctor himself. Nowadays one rarely gets a direct phone call from the doctor. He genuinely cares about his patients. I highly recommend Dr. Huh. Too bad I can only give him five stars. He deserves at least ten stars!
    Christine C. — Sep 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brian Huh, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1275614455
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Huh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Huh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Huh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

