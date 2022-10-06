Dr. Brian Horsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Horsman, MD
Dr. Brian Horsman, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine.
Locations
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 264-7976Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 264-7975Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 607-3454
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 264-7974Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horsman?
Respectful of my time very thorough exam
About Dr. Brian Horsman, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1912963588
Education & Certifications
- University Wisc Hospital Clins
- Dalhousie University
- Dalhousie University
- Dalhousie University Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Horsman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Horsman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Horsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horsman works at
Dr. Horsman has seen patients for Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horsman speaks Spanish.
205 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsman.
