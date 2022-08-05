Dr. Brian Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hopkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hopkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2637 Shadelands Dr Ste E, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 378-4517
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very pleased with the professional service I have received during my recent visit at Dr. Hopkins's office. He is a really friendly person with many years of experience. In my opinion he is the best of the best and I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Brian Hopkins, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891793980
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
