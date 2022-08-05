Overview

Dr. Brian Hopkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.