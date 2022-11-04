Overview

Dr. Brian Hood, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Haven, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Hood works at SHMG Orthopedics - Grand Haven in Grand Haven, MI with other offices in Fremont, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.