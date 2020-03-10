Dr. Brian Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Holmes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Holmes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Parkway Neuroscience & Spine Institute17 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 797-9240
-
2
Parkway Neuroscience and Spine Institute194 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 797-9240
-
3
Parkway Neuroscience/Spine Institute22 St Paul Dr Ste 102, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased to get back in with Dr. Holmes. He completed a spinal fusion 12 years ago and I am now having some different issues. He shows compassion and professionalism while listening to my concerns. He takes the time to show me visually what my issues are and answer any questions I may have. As far as I am concerned, his is the best in his field in our area. He is worth the wait if you can't get in to see him immediately. He specifically requested a certain doctor to give me my back injections as part of my treatment. I appreciate his overseeing my care enough to do so.
About Dr. Brian Holmes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1457371809
Education & Certifications
- George Washington Univesity Med Ctr
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock MC
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
