Dr. Brian Holly, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (2)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Holly, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Holly works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Children's Center
    1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 (410) 614-1047
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 (410) 614-1047
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 (410) 614-1047
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2021
    Dr. Holly performed a PAE on me in August. The procedure went perfect and he was able to treat both sides. He was very personable and a pleasure to work with.
    Larry Kruhm — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Holly, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386846277
    Education & Certifications

    • BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Holly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holly works at The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Holly’s profile.

    Dr. Holly has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

