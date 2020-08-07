Dr. Brian Hollensworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollensworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hollensworth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hollensworth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.
Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm9570 US Highway 90 Ste 200, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-8223
Imc Diagnostic and Medical Clinic1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 2:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 1:00pm
Diagnostic Medical Clin Neurlgy1720 Spring Hill Ave Ste 300, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 435-1200Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Dr. Sudeep Rao831 Hillcrest Rd Ste C, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 633-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hollensworth was very gracious to help us with our disabled son when he was in the hospital back in Dec of 2018, and our son has been seeing him ever since. We are happy with our care, and gladly refer others to him.
About Dr. Brian Hollensworth, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1225121346
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollensworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollensworth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollensworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollensworth has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollensworth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollensworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollensworth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollensworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollensworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.