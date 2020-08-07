Overview

Dr. Brian Hollensworth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Hollensworth works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Daphne, AL with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.