Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Dr. Hoeflinger works at
Locations
McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery
5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537
Monday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Pain is down 70 % hope after recovery it will be 100% Dr Hoeflinger’s work and office staff are just amazing !!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Brian Hoeflinger, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center|University Of Rochester, School Of Medicine and Dentistry
- Medical College of Ohio at Toledo|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
