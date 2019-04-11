Dr. Brian Hinkley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinkley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hinkley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brian Hinkley, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Hinkley works at
Locations
Metro Health Beltline1310 E Beltline Ave Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 252-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinkley?
Dr. Hinkley has been a great primary care provider for us, since moving into the area. He, and his clinic team, are always friendly and prompt. Dr. Hinkley responds to messages/questions/concerns fast, and his responses are respectful and sincere. Keep up the great work!
About Dr. Brian Hinkley, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1619269222
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinkley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinkley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinkley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinkley works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinkley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinkley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinkley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinkley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.