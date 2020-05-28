Dr. Brian Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Hill, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Urology Specialists of Atlanta5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-3822
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hill has been my Urologist for several years. Over this period He has quickly diagnosed and resolved several urinary problems that I’ve experienced. He accomplishes this in a friendly non-threatening manner that indicates he really does care about you and solving your problem. At 80, I’ve outgrown several urologists that have retired including a couple very good ones. I believe the Doctor Hill is the best Urologist I’ve had. I’m hoping he continues to practice for a long time and hope I will never need to find another one. After each appointment I feel like my questions have been completely answered, I have a clear course of action if/as required, and that he truly cared about helping me resolve my problem. Highly recommend Dr. Hill.
About Dr. Brian Hill, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932208238
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
