Dr. Brian Hill, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Hill, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0164Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hill is terrific. He makes quick, good decisions based on the latest medical developments, while always maintaining his sense of humor. Understanding the outcomes of the most recent genetics trials, he avoids ineffective or dangerous treatments. Thanks to Dr. Hill my CLL, complicated by a mutation to the dreaded 17(p) deletion, is now in deep remission. There is no minimal residual disease. I am lucky to be alive and lucky to have Dr. Hill.
About Dr. Brian Hill, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013199058
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Acute Leukemia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.