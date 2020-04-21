Dr. Brian Herst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Herst, MD
Dr. Brian Herst, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago.
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Chicago Sc331 W Surf St Ste 702, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 525-8700
Eye Physicians & Surgeons of Chicago4905 Old Orchard Ctr Ste 430, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 674-8400
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I developed really bad eye inflammation and pain over the weekend and called Dr. Herst’s office first thing Monday morning. Although I’m a new patient, who had not seen him previously, he got back to me within a half hour of me giving my info to the receptionist. Due to the risk of my coming in, because of Covid-19, we did a FaceTime appointment so he could diagnose the issue. He called in medication right away. He was patient in answering all my questions as well as taking his time in providing a thorough explanation of my issue. I would not hesitate to ever call him in the future for any issues with my eyes!
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1801235734
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Herst has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Herst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herst.
