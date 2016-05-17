Dr. Brian Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Herman, MD
Dr. Brian Herman, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Barbara Sinatra Children's Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-3911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Coiled my aneurism near my brain stem. Best experience with a 50/50 outcome I ever had. Honest, confident, obviously experienced, pleasure to have had in my life. His staff is top notch too. Helpful and attentive, prompt to resolve any issues. What else can I say, I'm alive because of him. Thanks.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
