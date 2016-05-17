See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Brian Herman, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Herman, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Herman works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Barbara Sinatra Children's Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 340-3911
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 17, 2016
    Coiled my aneurism near my brain stem. Best experience with a 50/50 outcome I ever had. Honest, confident, obviously experienced, pleasure to have had in my life. His staff is top notch too. Helpful and attentive, prompt to resolve any issues. What else can I say, I'm alive because of him. Thanks.
    B K Michael in Bullhead City, AZ — May 17, 2016
    About Dr. Brian Herman, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609827369
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
