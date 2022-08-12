Dr. Brian Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Henry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Locations
The University Of Vermont Health Network214 Cornelia St Ste 102, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 561-6410
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Medical Center75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 561-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a saint.
About Dr. Brian Henry, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1245492842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
