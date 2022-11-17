Overview

Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Hendricks works at Midwest Medical Specialists PA in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.