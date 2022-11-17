See All Otolaryngologists in Kansas City, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.

Dr. Hendricks works at Midwest Medical Specialists PA in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Midwest Medical Specialists PA
    5330 N Oak Trfy Ste, Kansas City, MO 64118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 17, 2022
    I saw Dr. Hendricks in the hospital after I was admitted for complications from another surgeon. He was such a wonderful provider and managed my care very well. I cannot express my gratitude enough. I wish I had seen him first!
    Katie Turner — Nov 17, 2022
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO?
    About Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Freeman Health Systems
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences|KS UNIV OF MED &amp;amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED &amp; BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
    • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Hendricks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hendricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hendricks works at Midwest Medical Specialists PA in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hendricks’s profile.

    Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

