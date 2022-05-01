Dr. Hemann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Hemann, MD
Overview
Dr. Brian Hemann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Hemann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lanham Office8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 305, Lanham, MD 20706 Directions (301) 552-1200
-
2
Cardiocare LLC900 17th St NW Ste 1250, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (301) 656-3334
-
3
Cardiocare LLC5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 700, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 656-5050
-
4
Wrnmmcb8901 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20889 Directions (301) 319-3480MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 5 19851 Observation Dr Ste 225, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 656-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hemann?
Dr. Hemann is friendly, kind, polite, caring, humble, and considerate. He explains things in simple, easy to understand language, not doctor's jargon. Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease (I checked) and Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, he is fully qualified. I doubt that you could find a better cardiologist or a nicer guy. His staff is as nice as he is. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Brian Hemann, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316048648
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemann accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemann works at
Dr. Hemann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.