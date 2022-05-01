See All Cardiologists in Lanham, MD
Dr. Brian Hemann, MD

Cardiology
5 (1)
22 years of experience
Dr. Brian Hemann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lanham, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Hemann works at Capitol Cardiology Associates, Lanham, MD in Lanham, MD with other offices in Washington, DC, Chevy Chase, MD, Bethesda, MD and Germantown, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lanham Office
    8116 Good Luck Rd Ste 305, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 552-1200
    Cardiocare LLC
    900 17th St NW Ste 1250, Washington, DC 20006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-3334
    Cardiocare LLC
    5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 700, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-5050
    Wrnmmcb
    8901 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20889 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 319-3480
    19851 Observation Dr Ste 225, Germantown, MD 20876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-5050

Hospital Affiliations
  • Suburban Hospital

Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Arrhythmia Screening
Stress Test

Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    May 01, 2022
    Dr. Hemann is friendly, kind, polite, caring, humble, and considerate. He explains things in simple, easy to understand language, not doctor's jargon. Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease (I checked) and Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, he is fully qualified. I doubt that you could find a better cardiologist or a nicer guy. His staff is as nice as he is. Highly recommended!
    Imelda — May 01, 2022
    About Dr. Brian Hemann, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • 1316048648
    Education & Certifications

    • Uniformed Services University Of The Health Science
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
