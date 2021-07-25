See All Urologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Brian Helfand, MD

Urology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian Helfand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.

Dr. Helfand works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northshore University Healthsystem
    2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 3000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 503-3000
  2. 2
    NorthShore Medical Group
    7900 Rollins Rd # 1100, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 503-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Prostate Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 25, 2021
    Dr. Helfand is the best. I had two urologists, from a non-North Shore hospital, indicate that I was going to lose one of my kidneys due to blockage from kidney stones. Dr. Helfand called me to talk about my situation. I asked if he could see me. I was able to make an appointment quickly. After reviewing my scan DVD, Dr. Helfand told me that unless he can prove something scientifically, he would not be willing to make the prediction such as the other urologists. We scheduled a surgery. After 2 3/4 hours in surgery, Dr. Helfand removed the huge stone and other stones blocking my kidney. The kidney was saved and now has function. Dr. Helfand's beside manner is outstanding. He is down-to-earth, friendly, and highly skilled. I would trust my life with Dr. Helfand!
    — Jul 25, 2021
    About Dr. Brian Helfand, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851551782
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
