Overview

Dr. Brian Helfand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.



Dr. Helfand works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.