Overview

Dr. Brian Heimer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They completed their residency with Genesys Fam Prac



Dr. Heimer works at Optum - Family Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.